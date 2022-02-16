Funeral services for Charles Ray Patterson are to be held on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. in the chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home with the Rev. Larry Ross officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 18 in the funeral home with facial coverings worn while inside the building.

Charles Ray Patterson passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 8 in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a brief illness. He was 63. He had worked for the Warren County Road Dept. and was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Pinkston and Willie Mae Patterson Sr.; his brother, Carl Patterson and Willie Pinkston Patterson Jr.

He is survived by his son, Dedrick Butler of Vicksburg; his daughter, Susie Smith of Vicksburg; his brother James Patterson and Freddie Patteson both of Vicksburg; and his sisters, Vivian Dian Patterson and Rosemary Patterson Craft both of Vicksburg