A Celebration of Life will be held for Eddie DeFrance on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. at Christian Home No. 2. DeFrance will lie in repose from 9 a.m. until the hour of service.

Visitation will be held at Christian Home No. 2 on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 4 until 6 p.m. with family being present from 5 until 6 p.m.

DeFrance was preceded in death by his son, Eddie DeFrance III; his father, Eddie DeFrance Sr.; his mother, Everlena DeFrance; two sisters, Gloria King and Barbara Tuggle.

He leaves to cherish his memories a son, Lonnie Shelton; sister, Jacqueline Young; nine nephews, George Banks Sr., Willie Young, Gerald Young, Harry DeFrance, Roy DeFrance Sr., Pernell DeFrance Sr., Calvin DeFrance Sr., Carl DeFrance Sr. and Terry DeFrance Sr.; one niece, Angela DeFrance; four grandchildren; and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.