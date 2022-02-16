GUIZERIX: Jester’s Ball sends one message: Vicksburg is Back

In case you haven’t heard, Saturday night’s Jester’s Ball was an excellent addition to Vicksburg’s Carnival festivities.

As somewhat of a Mardi Gras fanatic, I was excited when I heard the event was in the works. I’ll go just about anywhere if you throw in a live band and an excuse to wear a formal gown.

Seeing it in person, however, far exceeded all expectations. From the lavish costuming of the attendees to the delicious food offerings, every part of the event captured the excitement and spirit of Carnival Season.

More so than that, what struck me was the community effort that went into pulling off such an extravaganza. From the centerpieces that were hand-crafted by Mardi Gras King and City Clerk Walter Osborne, to the band made up of some of Vicksburg’s favorite residents, the commitment of all involved was evident.

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said it best when he addressed the crowd at the start of the Jester’s Ball: “Vicksburg is coming back.”

After two years of isolation and avoiding gatherings, we’ve had enough of social distancing and solitude. We needed a party. And what better reason to party is there, than Mardi Gras?

It’s the time to let go of our worries and indulge, just a little, in things that make us happy. It’s time we return to society and start enjoying the time we have together.

If the last two years have taught me anything, it’s that I need to make the most of the time I’ve got — whether that’s devoting time to my loved ones, time to projects I’d been neglecting or to causes about which I’m passionate.

Saturday night was the perfect kickoff to a new era in Vicksburg: a post-COVID era.

Our businesses are booming. Our tourism and gaming revenue is climbing higher every month. We have so many opportunities for fellowship with friends and neighbors. And most importantly, we’re armed with the knowledge to keep ourselves safe as we adjust to a “new” normal.

Vicksburg’s potential is unlimited. It’s up to every one of us to be the driving force to help our city grow and succeed.

And, if you missed the Jester’s Ball this year, be sure to mark your calendars the next time it rolls around. There’s no sense in missing out on a good party if you can help it.