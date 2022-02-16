A Celebration of Life will be held for Harvey Gary on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 2 p.m. at Christian Home No. 2. Gary will lie in repose from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.

Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 1 until 6 p.m. with family being present from 5 until 6 p.m.

Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Mattie B. Gary; parents, Iola and Harry Johnson; daughter, Yvonne Thomas; two grandchildren, Ke’Marvin Stamps and Marniqua Stamps.

Gary leaves to cherish his memories four daughters, Sherry Gary, Frannie (Percy) Gary Carter, Johanna (Will) Hull and Lillye (James) Lloyd Scott; two sons, Harvey (Carmen) Gary Jr. and Harvey (Brenda) Funches all of Vicksburg; two sisters, Ruthie Roby of Waterproof, La., Mae Alma (Leon) Luster of Chicago, Ill.; 15 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends.