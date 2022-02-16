Graveside services for Lee Arthur McCoy are to be held on Sunday, Feb. 20 graveside in the Cedar Hill Cemetery with Rev. Johnny Williams officiating

Lee Arthur McCoy passed away on Monday, Feb. 14 in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a brief illness. He was 69. He had worked at Carters and was a member of the Morning Star M. B. Church of Floweree.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Ora Douglas McCoy Sr.; his brothers, James McCoy, Samuel McCoy Jr., Robert McCoy, C.D. McCoy, Anderson McCoy, William H. McCoy, Clyde McCoy and Larry McCoy.

He is survived by his brother, Calvin McCoy of Columbia, S.C.; and his sister, Gloria McCoy Ward of Vicksburg; and his stepmother, Jeanette McCoy.