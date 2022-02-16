Michael Anthony Phelps, Vicksburg native, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 8 in Alexandria, La. He was 29. He worked in Appleby’s Restaurant in Alexandria, La. and was a member of Word of Faith Ambassador Center.

He is survived by his parents, Michael A. and Patricia Selmon Phelps of Vicksburg; and his brother, Jonathan C. Phelps Sr. of Vicksburg.

Funeral services are to be held on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 11 a.m. in the Greater Grove Street M. B. Church with the Rev. Robbie Cage Heard officiating. Interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 18 from 5 to 6 p.m. with facial covering required inside the building.