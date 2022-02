Funeral services for Rodney Jones, 51, will be at 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Burial will be at Anguilla Cemetery, Anguilla. Pastor Howard Moncrief will be officiating. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 at the funeral home. Jones died Feb. 11 at Sharkey- Issaquena Community Hospital, Rolling Fork.