A Celebration of Life will be held for Rosie Lee Williams on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. at House of Peace Worship Church. Williams will lie in repose from 2 p.m. until the hour of service.

Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 1 until 6 p.m. with family being present from 5 until 6 p.m.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Erma and Robert E. Lee; her sisters, Debra Davis and Precilla “Pepper” Williams; her brother, Joshua Hamilton; and her favorite nephew Larry “Rudy” Williams.

She leaves to cherish her memories her children, one son, Kobe Dewayne Henderson; three daughters, Umeka (Charles) Mitchell and Vickey (James Henderson) Williams of Vicksburg and Nikki Williams of Fayetteville, Ark.; two goddaughters, Jami Chambers and Amanda Pate of Vicksburg; one godson, Kory (Davina) Jackson; three grandchildren, Isabella Williams-Henderson of Vicksburg, Raymond Davis of College Station, Texas and Michael Davis Jr. of Fayetteville, Ark.; six brothers, Kaiser Hamilton of Cleveland, Ohio, Jessie Williams and Larry Williams of Fayetteville, Ark., Steven (Evonda) Williams of Marianna, Ark., Ivory Williams of Vicksburg, Mark Williams and James Williams of Jackson, Miss.; one sister, Loretta (Reginald) Anderson of Cary, Miss.; several bonus grandchildren to include Ken’Aryieal Cox, David White, MaKayla Pate, Kason Chiplin, Terri Defrances, Haylee and Mariah Henderson; two bonus sisters Corrine Williams and Bernetta Summers; her neighbors the Nosser Family (Joni, Shelly and Momma Nosser); her life-long companion and friend Robert Barnes and a host of family & friends.

Rosie Lee Williams transitioned on Feb. 10 at her home in Vicksburg at the age of 69.