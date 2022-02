Funeral services for Sheriff Richard Jones, 73, will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20 at South Delta High School Auditorium, Rolling Fork. Burial will be at Mt. Sinai Cemetery, Mayersville. Pastor O.H. Hall will be officiating. A viewing will be held from 2 until 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Sheriff Jones died Feb. 9 at Merit Health- River Regions, Vicksburg.