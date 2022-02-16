TEACHER OF THE YEAR: Jennifer Stinson sows seeds of purpose

This article is part of a series by The Vicksburg Post, in partnership with the Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, featuring each of the nominees for teacher of the year honors.

Jennifer Stinson, a third-grade teacher at Redwood Elementary, said that she wants her students to learn that education has a purpose.

Stinson is a finalist for the Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce’s Educator of the Year award. The chamber will select and announce one elementary and one secondary teacher of the year at the chamber luncheon, which has been rescheduled to Mar. 1. The winner of each award will receive $1,000 from Ameristar Casino and the runner-up for each award will receive $500 from Mutual Credit Union.

Stinson began her teaching career nine years ago at Redwood Elementary School. She attended Hinds Community College starting in 2008 for elementary education. In 2012, Stinson received her Bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Delta State University.

To help students understand that education has a purpose, Stinson said she incorporates everyday items in her lessons.

“I consistently incorporate everyday objects and materials that students can find in their home,” Stinson said.

As stated in her Educator of the Year application, her third-grade students use candy, erasers, toys and other materials to help them understand math lessons like multiplication.

“They use items to show how to use arrays and equal groups to solve multiplication problems,” she said. “Throughout doing these hands-on activities, students can learn how multiplication is used in everyday life.”

Stinson mentioned that during her lessons, students are gifted with different types of incentives for following directions and partaking in the classroom lessons. She also stated that she rewards students for strong work ethic and showing motivation to grow and learn.

“I want my students to not only learn the skill but learn that it goes beyond what we do in the classroom,” Stinson said.