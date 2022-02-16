Vicksburg man indicted in shooting death near LD’s Kitchen

A Vicksburg man is charged with murder in the Oct. 6, 2020 shooting death of another man, according to an indictment handed down by the Warren County grand jury.

The multi-count indictment accuses James Earl Winters, 30, 150 Eastover Drive, in the death of Wade Carter Jr. during an altercation in a parking lot adjacent to LD’s Kitchen, 1111 Mulberry St. The indictment also charges him with aggravated assault in the shooting of a security guard who was wounded in the leg.

Carter was taken to Merit Health River Region and later transferred to University of Mississippi Medical Center, where he died three days later.

Winters, who left the area after the shooting, was later arrested in January 2021 after a three-month manhunt.

In another case, a 16-year-old teen and a 30-year-old woman were indicted on a charge of murder in the June 14 shooting death of a man in Kings.

The indictment accuses Laqesha Davis, 30, and Demarion Reed, 16, both of 120 Kings Drive Apt. D, of shooting Malik Shamar Vallerie, 21. Davis is also charged in the indictment with directing a child to commit a felony. She is accused of directing Reed to kill Vallerie.

Vicksburg police responding to an afternoon call of gunshots near the Vicksburg Animal Shelter at 100 Old Mill Road found Vallerie in a wooded area behind the animal shelter. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A firearm believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered from the scene as well.

According to police, several witnesses were interviewed and provided statements at the Vicksburg police station, which led to the arrests of Davis and Reed.

Other indictments include:

• Lakisa Denise Thompson, 42, 2727 Alcorn Drive; aggravated assault on a police officer.

Thompson is accused in the indictment of assaulting a Vicksburg police officer with a knife during a Nov. 1 traffic stop. According to police reports, Thompson became disorderly during the traffic stop and the officers attempted to take her into custody.

She resisted arrest and jumped back into her vehicle, leading the officers in what was described as a low-speed chase from Clay Street to the Best Western Inn on North Frontage Road where she stopped her vehicle and was taken into custody.

• Lajessica Miller, 35, 1945 Highway 80; two counts aggravated assault and one count shooting into a dwelling-house.

She is accused of shooting at another woman and a man during an argument at the Deluxe Inn Motel, 2751 North Frontage Road.

• Levon Carter Pinkney, 32, 807 Speed St.; two counts of aggravated assault. He is accused in the indictment of stabbing two people.

• Jerrious Dontae Stovall, no age listed, 117 Elizabeth Circle; one count aggravated assault and one count shooting at a motor vehicle.

• Robert Early, 15, 105 James Court; Phillip Moore, 15, 102 Athens Ave.; Omarion Marques Nelson, 16, 126A Alcorn Drive; one count aggravated assault and one count shooting into a dwelling-house.

• Jason O’Neil Anderson Jr., 15, 612 DeSoto St.; aggravated assault.

• Steven Lamont Jones, 18, 3716 Parkview St.; aggravated assault.

• Guy Rogers, 69, 4244 Athens Drive, Jackson; one count conspiracy to commit a felony and one count possession of contraband within a jail or correctional facility. He is accused of trying to smuggle two cell phone charging cords into the Warren County Jail.

• Sean Ira Kirby, 48, 510 Berryman Road Lot 40; vehicle burglary.

• David Jackson, 18, 2212 Grove St.; possession of a stolen firearm.

• Carlos Dewayne Rollins, 18, 107 Maple Circle, possession of a stolen firearm.

• Kyle Burnham King, 28, 237 Trojan Drive, Pearl; and Destiny Ann Wilmoth, 26, 511 Luling St., Pearl; vehicle burglary. King was also charged with possession of a firearm after felony conviction, and Wilmoth was also charged with possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.

• Antwuan Calvin, 19, 59 Willie Lane; possession of a stolen firearm.

• Brandi May Powers, 31, 761 Possum Hollow Road; one count burglary of a church and one count possession of controlled substances within a correctional facility-methamphetamine.

• Lionell Kenji Martin, 49, 2509 Ken Karyl Ave.; possession of contraband within a jail or correctional facility and two counts possession of controlled substances within a correctional facility.

Martin attempted to smuggle a cell phone to an inmate in the Warren County Jail. Marijuana and methamphetamine were found during his arrest on the contraband charge. He was indicted as a habitual offender because he had two previous felony convictions.

• Makayla Harris, 23, Baldwin Ferry Road Apt, 13-D; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute-marijuana.

• Kemarius Graham, 19, 2008 Willow Point Road Apt. 1024, Arlington, Texas; possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.

• Johnny Earl Perkins, 46, 30 Ridgeview Acres Road; sale of a controlled substance-cocaine.

• Antonio Jerrell Strong, 33, 504 Belva Drive; one count possession of a controlled substance-cocaine and one count possession of a controlled substance-Xanax.

• Devontae Montgomery, 28, 3 Lydia Place; one count possession of a controlled substance-marijuana and one count possession of a weapon after felony conviction. He was indicted as a habitual offender because he had two prior felony convictions.

• Stacey Bester, 43, 1404 South St.; possession of a weapon after felony conviction. He was indicted as a habitual offender because he had two previous felony convictions.

• Kevin Watts, 38, 309 Bayou Blvd.; possession of a weapon after felony conviction.

• Antonio Eugene Blackmore, 39, 1728 Military Ave.; third-offense DUI.

• Cardell Robert Hicks, 27, 1407 Second North St.; third-offense DUI.

• Harvey Lee Funches, 51, 349 Funches Road; fourth-offense DUI.

• Milton Earl McGee, 66, 3222 Victory St.; credit card fraud.

• John Caleb Wallace, 27, 3663 Freetown Road, uttering a forgery.

• Jeffrey Norwood, 50, 4483 Van Norman Road, Gloster; one count fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer and one count receiving stolen property.

• Deangelo Rashad Chiplin, 29, 1312 Bowmar Ave.; one count fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer, one count possession of a weapon after felony conviction and possession of a stolen firearm. He was indicted as a habitual offender because he had two previous felony convictions.

• Allison Moody, 37, 1457 Platinum Lane, Bay Minette, Ala.; fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer.