Charles Shingler 

Charles “Charlie” Shingler was born Jan. 21, 1954, in Vicksburg and passed away Feb. 11 at his home in West Monroe, La. He loved to hunt and was happiest in his deer stand. He always knew how to make people laugh and cared deeply for those around him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Percy and Lealia Shingler; brother, Roy Shingler; and sister, Martha Redding.

Survivors include his cherished partner, Karen Simpson; daughter, Melissa Clevenger; brother, Ronald Shingler; grandson, Mac Clevenger; and niece, Tammy Benham.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.