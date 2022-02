Funeral services will be at noon Sunday, Feb. 20 at Greater Grove Street M.B. Church. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home. Visitation will from 1 until 6 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home and at the church on Sunday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service.

Gray passed away on Feb. 11 at Heritage House Nursing Center. He was 100.