James Roland (Jim) Westbrook passed away on Monday, Feb. 7 at his home in Vicksburg. He was 98. Viewing will be held at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Avenue, Friday, Feb. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.