MaDonna Louise King Bliss passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 15. She was 71. A rosary will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19 at noon at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Avenue, with a visitation to follow from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 2 p.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church following the visitation. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.