Warren and Claiborne County schools hosting Energy Academy Career Fair

The Vicksburg Warren School District, in conjunction with Claiborne County School District, will host its first Energy Academy Career Fair on March 3.

“The Mississippi High School Energy Academy is designed to support the interests of students in careers in the energy sector in the state,” Dr. Prentiss McLin II said in a letter. “As a part of our mission to influence education and opportunities for our students to learn more about energy sector careers, we are hosting our first Energy Academy Career Fair.”

McLin serves as the academy business liaison and coordinator for VWSD.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Viking Gym B at Warren Central High School.

Agencies are invited to join the event to share information about their company’s particular energy focus, career paths to their ranks, education and certification requirements, fun demonstrations and promotional items with the over 200 students expected to attend.

“Come and be a part of ensuring that our students can explore the many options to become members of the energy workforce in Mississippi,” McLin said. “We look forward to working with you to build our Energy Academy while we strengthen the talent pipeline for the energy careers in Mississippi.”