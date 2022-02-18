Barbara Ann Parker Ramsay passed away peacefully at her home in the morning hours of Feb. 17 following a lengthy illness. She was accompanied with her death by her sons and personal assistant for many years and received pastoral visits and care from St. Albans, her spiritual home.

Ramsay was born on Nov. 24, 1930, to her parents Joseph Melvin (Jack) Parker and Sadie Elizabeth Selby Parker who made a home for her in Warren County. Ramsay had attended grade school in Redwood and finished high school at Carr Central. Her sport was basketball and she enrolled at the University of Mississippi and had participated in the marching band to handle the symbols. She had been employed by Spencer Chemical Company before her marriage to Dr. Charles H. Ramsay, DDS on May 1, 1954.

Ramsay is survived by her two sons, Charles H. (Beau) Ramsay Jr. and Granville Parker Ramsay who resided with her on Chapel Hills Drive, and blessed with many cousins, nephews, nieces and Godchildren.

Barbara was preceded in her death by her husband, Dr. Charles H. Ramsay Sr. of 43 years; a daughter, Lowry Elizabeth (Bebe) Ramsay of Richland, Miss. and parents, Melvin Joseph (Jack) Parker and Sadie Elizabeth Selby Parker of Vicksburg, Miss.; brother, Dr. Selby Joseph Parker of Clinton, Miss.

Barbara and family will always be grateful for her personal assistant Bobbie Warner of many years as well as her doctors, nurses, physical therapists from home health and hospice services for their care over the years.

The funeral arrangements will be directed by Glenwood Funeral Home of Vicksburg, Miss. The funeral is set for Wednesday, Feb. 23 at St. Albans in Bovina. There will be a visitation at the church at 10:30 a.m. and the rites will be conducted by Rev. Elisabeth Malphurs at the graveside at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will follow provided by ECW from St. Albans.

Active pallbearers will be Robert Terry, Herman Thomas, Ricky Hill, Kerry Ricks, Oliver Pete Stone from Vicksburg and Phillip Embry of Oxford, Miss.

Please consider donations to the American Red Cross in honor of Barbara who served as a volunteer over flowers.