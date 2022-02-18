Clarence Carson Sanders Sr. was born on Feb. 23, 1951, in Muskegon, Mich. to the late Clarence and Carcenia Ross Sanders. His parents and brother, James Ray Sanders, all preceded him in death. He was baptized at Clover Valley Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev Thomas E. Ray. He graduated from Rosa A. Temple School in 1970 in Vicksburg. He then moved to Detroit, Mich., and began working at Chrysler in the early 1970s until he retired in 2003. Also in the early 1970, he met and married Leanna Solomon. Sanders enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Sanders had six children, Nakisha Page, Clarence Sanders Jr., Darnell Jackson, Quentin Lander, Carlos Williams and Shannon Williams. He had 29 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. On Friday, Jan. 14 at his home with family, Sanders went home to be with the Lord. He leaves behind his children; three sisters, Alinda Anderson of S.C., Zenobia Harris and Sharon Sanders; his one brother, Darryl Sanders(Phebe) of Vicksburg; his grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends, Billy Crumb of Canada; and special aunt, Minne Davenport of Detroit, Mich.