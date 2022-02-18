Fire damages Fog Drive mobile home

Published 7:03 pm Friday, February 18, 2022

By John Surratt

A Vicksburg firefighter stops to check something outside a mobile home on Fog Drive. A late afternoon fire caused by an open flame for heat damaged the structure. John Surratt

An open flame was the cause of a fire that damaged a mobile home on Fog Drive off U.S. 61 Friday.

Fire Chief Craig Danczyk said fighters were dispatched to the fire just before 5 p.m. and firefighters arriving on the scene reported heavy smoke coming from the structure.

He said initial calls indicated someone was in the mobile home but a search found no one.

Danczyk said someone was living in the mobile home, which was not connected to utilities and the resident apparently set the fire to keep warm. The resident was not home at the time of the fire.

Besides Engine 8, Engine 7, Ladder 15, rescue and ambulance, the battalion chief and Danczyk responded to the fire.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Men lured to Vicksburg to buy car, robbed at gunpoint

AWAY FROM THE STORM: Warren County, Vicksburg officials reflect on 2021 Ice Storm

ERDC engineers and scientists participate in Girl Scout workshop

Downtown Vicksburg Mardi Gras Parade, gumbo cook-off returns

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Should governments be permitted to ban books in libraries?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...