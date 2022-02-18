Men lured to Vicksburg to buy car, robbed at gunpoint

Two men from Clinton were in for a rude awakening Friday evening when they were robbed at gunpoint in Vicksburg.

According to Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones, the men traveled to the 400 block of McCauley Place under the impression they were purchasing a car at the address, but soon found themselves at the business end of a handgun.

Two Black males emerged from the tree line at the address and pointed a gun at the men, taking their money and cellphones.

The suspects then fled the area. As of 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jones said the suspects had not been located.