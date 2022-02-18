Men lured to Vicksburg to buy car, robbed at gunpoint

Published 8:02 pm Friday, February 18, 2022

By Anna Guizerix

Two men from Clinton were in for a rude awakening Friday evening when they were robbed at gunpoint in Vicksburg.

According to Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones, the men traveled to the 400 block of McCauley Place under the impression they were purchasing a car at the address, but soon found themselves at the business end of a handgun.

Two Black males emerged from the tree line at the address and pointed a gun at the men, taking their money and cellphones.

The suspects then fled the area. As of 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jones said the suspects had not been located.

More Crime

Vicksburg man indicted in shooting death near LD’s Kitchen

Vicksburg man indicted in death of wife during January Grand Jury session

Vicksburg man stabbed to death in Louisiana; suspect charged with murder

Post warns of out-of-state company selling Best of the Best plaques

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Should governments be permitted to ban books in libraries?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...