Sue Carol Walter, 80, passed away on Feb. 15 in Little Rock, Ark.

Sue was born in Arkansas on Nov. 8, 1941, the daughter of Howard Luther Clement and Mittie Corrine Smith Clement. She had lived in Vicksburg for many years before returning to Arkansas. She greatly loved her great-grandchildren and spending time playing with them. She enjoyed going to yard sales and having yard sales, doing arts, crafts, ceramics and taking care of her mini horses.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Arden Paul Park and Huey Walter; her son, Paul Russell Park; and her brother, Russell Clement.

She is survived by her daughter, Paula Milner (Phillip); sisters, Lillian Vanlandingham and Vivian Purifoy; brother, Myles Clement (Nena); grandchildren, Jessica Park, Joshua Milner (fiance’ Shelby) and Jeremy Milner (Shontell); and great-grandchildren, Joshua Milner Jr., Logan Milner, Jaden Henagan, Gabriel Milner and Silas Milner. She is also survived by her beloved dog Sparky and cat Abby.

A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 at Glenwood Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Joshua Milner, Jeremy Milner, Shontell Milner and Clifton Roberts.