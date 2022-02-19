Man enters, robs, Michel’s Record Shop

Published 2:37 pm Saturday, February 19, 2022

By John Surratt

Vicksburg police are in the process of getting details surrounding the reported Saturday afternoon robbery of Michel’s Record Shop, 1417 Washington St.

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said a Black man entered the store and assaulted the business’ owner, Timmie Fedell, and an employee who was in the back of the store, and took an undetermined amount of money. Jones said police have a possible suspect in the case, which is still under investigation.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Warren County man faces multiple charges after chase

Sheriff’s deputies, MHP searching for fugitive in Bovina area

Vicksburg Family Dollar stores affected by regional warehouse rodent infestation

Two lured to Vicksburg to buy car, robbed at gunpoint

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Should governments be permitted to ban books in libraries?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...