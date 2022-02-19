Vicksburg Police holding man in Michel’s Record Shop robbery and Divine Donuts break-in

Published 10:50 pm Saturday, February 19, 2022

By John Surratt

Vicksburg police have arrested a man in connection with the Saturday afternoon robbery of Michel’s Record Shop on Washington Street and the later break-in of the Divine Donuts 1405 Clay St., Police Chief Penny Jones said.

The man, who has not been identified, was arrested about 8 p.m. Saturday after officers responding to a call about a suspicious person found the man in the area, noticed the glass door to the business was broken and took him into custody.

The man is also accused in the Saturday afternoon robbery of Michel’s Record Shop, 1417 Washington St. The robbery occurred about 2 p.m.

Jones said a Black man entered the store, assaulted the business’ owner, Timmie Fedell, and an employee who was in the back of the store, and took an undetermined amount of money.

Both cases remain under investigation.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Man enters, robs, Michel’s Record Shop

Warren County man faces multiple charges after chase

Sheriff’s deputies, MHP searching for fugitive in Bovina area

Vicksburg Family Dollar stores affected by regional warehouse rodent infestation

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Should governments be permitted to ban books in libraries?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...