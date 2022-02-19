Vicksburg Police holding man in Michel’s Record Shop robbery and Divine Donuts break-in

Vicksburg police have arrested a man in connection with the Saturday afternoon robbery of Michel’s Record Shop on Washington Street and the later break-in of the Divine Donuts 1405 Clay St., Police Chief Penny Jones said.

The man, who has not been identified, was arrested about 8 p.m. Saturday after officers responding to a call about a suspicious person found the man in the area, noticed the glass door to the business was broken and took him into custody.

The man is also accused in the Saturday afternoon robbery of Michel’s Record Shop, 1417 Washington St. The robbery occurred about 2 p.m.

Jones said a Black man entered the store, assaulted the business’ owner, Timmie Fedell, and an employee who was in the back of the store, and took an undetermined amount of money.

Both cases remain under investigation.