Warren County man faces multiple charges after chase

A Warren County man faces multiple charges after leading a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper and Warren County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase that turned into a manhunt Saturday morning.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said Sean Mitchell Henley, 52, who gave a Mount Alban Road Address, was being held in the Warren County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Pace said the Mississippi Department of Corrections has a hold on Henley for parole violation. Henley was on parole after serving time for a 1990 murder in Warren County.

The events leading to Henley’s arrest began about 9:20 a.m. Saturday when Vicksburg-Warren 911 dispatchers were notified by Mississippi Highway Patrol dispatch that a trooper was in pursuit of a southbound Black Chevrolet Impala on MS 27 in Warren County. According to information from the Highway Patrol, the chase began when the trooper attempted to stop Henley on MS 27 near Warren Central High School

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call and assisted in the chase, which covered Warrior’s Trail, Mount Alban Road and Duncan Road before Henley stopped his car in the Choctaw Boundary Subdivision and fled on foot to a nearby wooded area.

Troopers and sheriff’s deputies with the help of the Highway Patrol’s K-9 took Henley into custody about 10 a.m. near Boundary Line Road.

He is charged by the Mississippi Highway Patrol with felony fleeing or eluding and numerous traffic violations, Pace said.