Fostoria hosting second-annual Yardi Gras benefitting Animal Shelter

For the second year in a row, Vicksburg’s Fostoria neighborhood is hosting “Yardi Gras,” a neighborhood celebration that benefits local organizations.

This year’s event will take place on Feb. 27 from 3 to 5 p.m., with proceeds benefitting the Friends of the City of Vicksburg Animal Shelter.

According to organizer Launo Moore, the event was inspired by COVID-era Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans.

“The whole reason for Yardi Gras was that New Orleans canceled Mardi Gras last year and started this celebration,” Moore said. “A few of us in Fostoria decided if they could do it, we could do it. We decided to take it one step further and help the community.”

Several homes along Drummond Street between Dewitt and Harrison streets will be decorated for the occasion and residents will be handing out beads, Moonpies and doubloons to passersby.

Those who would like to donate are welcome to donate Purina “Chow” products, non-clumping cat litter, chew toys and collars, or “anything else that would make a fur baby happy,” Moore said.