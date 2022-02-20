VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Roberson says you’re never too young to start

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week volunteers with Teens United.

Maggie Roberson, a senior at Vicksburg Catholic School, is the daughter of Ann and Marion Roberson. Roberson enjoys being involved in her school and the community. She currently serves as student body president at Vicksburg Catholic School, president of the Vicksburg Cotillion Club and as Co-Chair of United Way of West Central MS’s Teens United. Roberson is also a part of the Flashette Dance Team, Flashes Tennis Team and the Vicksburg Catholic School’s musical.

How did you hear about the program?

I was approached last year by Ali Hopson to join a new service group she, along with her daughter, Jane Hopson, and Michelle Connelly had created. I was thrilled to be considered. This is my second year being a part of the team, and I am so sad to be leaving it behind next fall. I have volunteered all throughout my high school years, but my experience with service changed for the better when I joined Teens United.

What is your favorite memory while volunteering with that volunteer?

Last year at Thanksgiving, I helped distribute baskets to needy families in our community. After speaking with a few individuals, I realized how blessed I am. This experience changed my perspective of service. It made me realize the “what” and “why” questions I have always asked. At school, when donating a can or giving money, you don’t get to see the individual whose life you are improving. Seeing the families that these meals were going to, helped me to see that there are so many people in Vicksburg that need our help.

What would you tell someone who is thinking about volunteering?

If you are considering getting involved in our community, do so now. You are never too young to start making a difference. Service has made me a better individual. I encourage all teenagers to get involved in one way or another. If you want to become involved with Teens United; contact me or someone at United Way. We would love to have you! We plan service projects throughout the year in conjunction with non-profit organizations. Last year, I partnered with Community Council for my project. We were able to raise over $1,500 to purchase a new freezer to expand their frozen meal program.

What have you learned from volunteering with this organization?

Throughout my time working with United Way and Teens United, I have learned a lot about myself and others. I have become a more open and empathetic individual. I look at the world differently. I will forever hold onto the images of happiness from the lives I have helped improve.

If there is a volunteer who should be featured, please submit their name and contact information to volunteer@vicksburgpost.com.