Woman shot in Vicksburg Walmart following argument

One woman was wounded and another is in custody after an argument in the Vicksburg Walmart resulted in a shooting on Sunday.

Deputy Vicksburg Police Chief Mike Bryant said the daughter of the intended target was shot in the back and taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center by Vicksburg Fire Department Ambulance.

Before first responders arrived, VFD Chief Craig Danczyk said two off-duty fire department officers were in the store and rendered care until on-duty personnel arrived.

The woman who fired the shot turned herself in at the Madison Parish, La., Sheriff’s Office.

Bryant said the women involved in the incident were from Tallulah, La. VPD confirmed this was an isolated incident and all persons involved are known to one another.

This investigation is on-going at this time, and additional information will be released when it becomes available.