College basketball TV schedule: Feb. 21-27

COLLEGE BASKETBALL ON TV
Monday, Feb. 21
5:30 p.m. CBSSN – American at Colgate
6 p.m ESPN – Louisville at North Carolina
6 p.m. ESPN2 – Penn State at Maryland
6 p.m. FS1 – Indiana at Ohio State
6 p.m. ESPNU – Coppin State at Howard
8 p.m. ESPN – Baylor at Oklahoma State
8 p.m. FS1 – Arizona State at UCLA
8 p.m. ESPNU – Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman

Tuesday, Feb. 22
6 p.m. ESPN – Michigan State at Iowa
6 p.m. ESPN2 – Arkansas at Florida
6 p.m. ESPNU – Georgia at Texas A&M
6 p.m. SEC Network – Tennessee at Missouri
6 p.m. CBSSN – Rhode Island at St. Bonaventure
7 p.m. FS1 – Villanova at Connecticut
7 p.m. Big Ten – Nebraska at Northwestern
8 p.m. ESPN – Kansas State at Kansas
8 p.m. SEC Network – Alabama at Vanderbilt
8 p.m. CBSSN – San Diego State at Boise State
9 p.m. FS1 – New Mexico at Utah State
10 p.m. CBSSN – UNLV at Nevada

Wednesday, Feb. 23
5:30 p.m. FS1 – Creighton at St. John’s
5:30 p.m. SEC Network – Mississippi State at South Carolina
6 p.m. ESPN – Duke at Virginia
6 p.m. ESPN2 – TCU at Texas
6 p.m. ESPNU – West Virginia at Iowa State
6 p.m. ESPN News – Syracuse at Notre Dame
6 p.m. Big Ten – Rutgers at Michigan
6 p.m. CBSSN – Xavier at Providence
7:30 p.m. FS1 – Butler at Seton hall
7:30 p.m. SEC Network – Ole Miss at Auburn
8 p.m. ESPN – LSU at Kentucky
8 p.m. ESPNU – Cincinnati at Central Florida
8 p.m. Big Ten – Wisconsin at Minnesota
8 p.m. CBSSN – Wyoming at Colorado State
10 p.m. ESPNU – Washington at Washington State

Thursday, Feb. 24
5 p.m. CBSSN – Wagner at Fairleigh Dickinson
6 p.m. ESPN2 – Tulane at Memphis
6 p.m. FS1 – Maryland at Indiana
6 p.m. ESPNU – S.C. Upstate at Winthrop
7 p.m. CBSSN – DePaul at Georgetown
8 p.m. ESPN2 – Gonzaga at San Francisco
8 p.m. FS1 – Ohio State at Illinois
8 p.m. ESPNU – Belmont at Murray State
8 p.m. Pac-12 – Arizona State at Colorado
8:30 p.m. ESPN – UCLA at Oregon
9 p.m. CBSSN – Loyola Marymount at BYU
10 p.m. ESPN2 – Southern California at Oregon State
10 p.m. FS1 – Arizona at Utah

Friday, Feb. 25
5 p.m. CBSSN – Akron at Ohio
6 p.m. ESPn2 – Saint Louis at Richmond
6 p.m. FS1 – Northwestern at Penn State
6 p.m. ESPNU – Manhattan at Marist
6 p.m. ESPN News – Harvard at Princeton
8 p.m. ESPN2 – Texas State at Troy
8 p.m. FS1 – Iowa at Nebraska
10 p.m. FS1 – San Jose State at San Diego State

Saturday, Feb. 26
11 a.m. CBS- Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
11 a.m. ESPN – Purdue at Michigan State
11 a.m. ESPN2 – Florida at Georgia
11 a.m. ESPNU – Miami (Ohio) at Toledo
11 a.m. CBSSN – Elon at Northeastern
11:30 a.m. USA – Duquesne at Rhode Island
Noon Fox – Butler at Marquette
Noon SEC Network – Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
1 p.m. CBS – Kentucky at Arkansas
1 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2 – Texas at West Virginia
1 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2 – North Carolina at North Carolina State
1 p.m. ESPNU – Iowa State at Kansas State
1 p.m. CBSSN – Navy at Colgate
1:30 p.m. USA – Fordham at Davidson
2:30 p.m. Fox – Seton Hall at Xavier
2:30 p.m. SEC Network – Texas A&M at Ole Miss
3 p.m. CBS – UCLA at Oregon State
3 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2 – Auburn at Tennessee
3 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2 – Florida State at Virginia
3 p.m. CBSSN – Southern Illinois at Drake
3:30 p.m. USA – VCU at Massachusetts
5 p.m. ESPN – Duke at Syracuse
5 p.m. ESPN2 – Texas Tech at TCU
5 p.m. ESPNU – Loyola (Chicago) at Northern Iowa
5 p.m. SEC Network – South Carolina at Alabama
5 p.m. Big Ten – Wisconsin at Rutgers
5 p.m. CBSSN – St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph’s
5 p.m. Pac-12 – Washington State at Washington
7 p.m. ESPN – Kansas at Baylor
7 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPNU – Arizona at Colorado
7 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPNU – Pepperdine at BYU
7 p.m. CBSSN – Nevada at Wyoming
7:30 p.m. FS1 – Creighton at Providence
7:30 p.m. SEC Network – Missouri at LSU
7:30 p.m. Pac-12 – Stanford at California
9 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2 – Southern California at Oregon
9 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2 – Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s
9 p.m. ESPNU – Arizona State at Utah
9 p.m. CBSSN – Boise State at UNLV
9:30 p.m. FS1 – Colorado State at Utah State
11 p.m. ESPNU – Long Beach State at UC Irvine

Sunday, Feb. 27
11 a.m. CBS – Connecticut at Georgetown
11:30 a.m. ESPN – SMU at Houston
1 p.m. CBS – Illinois at Michigan
1:30 p.m. ESPN – Wichita State at Memphis
1:30 p.m. USA – George Washington at George Mason
2 p.m. ESPNU – Tulane at Temple
3 p.m. CBS – Ohio State at Maryland
3 p.m. CBSSN – East Tennessee State at UNC Greensboro
4 p.m. FS1 – St. John’s at DePaul
4 p.m. ESPNU – Montana State at Montana
5 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPNU – Indiana at Minnesota
6 p.m. Big Ten – Nebraska at Penn State

