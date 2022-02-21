College basketball TV schedule: Feb. 21-27

COLLEGE BASKETBALL ON TV

Monday, Feb. 21

5:30 p.m. CBSSN – American at Colgate

6 p.m ESPN – Louisville at North Carolina

6 p.m. ESPN2 – Penn State at Maryland

6 p.m. FS1 – Indiana at Ohio State

6 p.m. ESPNU – Coppin State at Howard

8 p.m. ESPN – Baylor at Oklahoma State

8 p.m. FS1 – Arizona State at UCLA

8 p.m. ESPNU – Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman

Tuesday, Feb. 22

6 p.m. ESPN – Michigan State at Iowa

6 p.m. ESPN2 – Arkansas at Florida

6 p.m. ESPNU – Georgia at Texas A&M

6 p.m. SEC Network – Tennessee at Missouri

6 p.m. CBSSN – Rhode Island at St. Bonaventure

7 p.m. FS1 – Villanova at Connecticut

7 p.m. Big Ten – Nebraska at Northwestern

8 p.m. ESPN – Kansas State at Kansas

8 p.m. SEC Network – Alabama at Vanderbilt

8 p.m. CBSSN – San Diego State at Boise State

9 p.m. FS1 – New Mexico at Utah State

10 p.m. CBSSN – UNLV at Nevada

Wednesday, Feb. 23

5:30 p.m. FS1 – Creighton at St. John’s

5:30 p.m. SEC Network – Mississippi State at South Carolina

6 p.m. ESPN – Duke at Virginia

6 p.m. ESPN2 – TCU at Texas

6 p.m. ESPNU – West Virginia at Iowa State

6 p.m. ESPN News – Syracuse at Notre Dame

6 p.m. Big Ten – Rutgers at Michigan

6 p.m. CBSSN – Xavier at Providence

7:30 p.m. FS1 – Butler at Seton hall

7:30 p.m. SEC Network – Ole Miss at Auburn

8 p.m. ESPN – LSU at Kentucky

8 p.m. ESPNU – Cincinnati at Central Florida

8 p.m. Big Ten – Wisconsin at Minnesota

8 p.m. CBSSN – Wyoming at Colorado State

10 p.m. ESPNU – Washington at Washington State

Thursday, Feb. 24

5 p.m. CBSSN – Wagner at Fairleigh Dickinson

6 p.m. ESPN2 – Tulane at Memphis

6 p.m. FS1 – Maryland at Indiana

6 p.m. ESPNU – S.C. Upstate at Winthrop

7 p.m. CBSSN – DePaul at Georgetown

8 p.m. ESPN2 – Gonzaga at San Francisco

8 p.m. FS1 – Ohio State at Illinois

8 p.m. ESPNU – Belmont at Murray State

8 p.m. Pac-12 – Arizona State at Colorado

8:30 p.m. ESPN – UCLA at Oregon

9 p.m. CBSSN – Loyola Marymount at BYU

10 p.m. ESPN2 – Southern California at Oregon State

10 p.m. FS1 – Arizona at Utah

Friday, Feb. 25

5 p.m. CBSSN – Akron at Ohio

6 p.m. ESPn2 – Saint Louis at Richmond

6 p.m. FS1 – Northwestern at Penn State

6 p.m. ESPNU – Manhattan at Marist

6 p.m. ESPN News – Harvard at Princeton

8 p.m. ESPN2 – Texas State at Troy

8 p.m. FS1 – Iowa at Nebraska

10 p.m. FS1 – San Jose State at San Diego State

Saturday, Feb. 26

11 a.m. CBS- Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

11 a.m. ESPN – Purdue at Michigan State

11 a.m. ESPN2 – Florida at Georgia

11 a.m. ESPNU – Miami (Ohio) at Toledo

11 a.m. CBSSN – Elon at Northeastern

11:30 a.m. USA – Duquesne at Rhode Island

Noon Fox – Butler at Marquette

Noon SEC Network – Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

1 p.m. CBS – Kentucky at Arkansas

1 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2 – Texas at West Virginia

1 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2 – North Carolina at North Carolina State

1 p.m. ESPNU – Iowa State at Kansas State

1 p.m. CBSSN – Navy at Colgate

1:30 p.m. USA – Fordham at Davidson

2:30 p.m. Fox – Seton Hall at Xavier

2:30 p.m. SEC Network – Texas A&M at Ole Miss

3 p.m. CBS – UCLA at Oregon State

3 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2 – Auburn at Tennessee

3 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2 – Florida State at Virginia

3 p.m. CBSSN – Southern Illinois at Drake

3:30 p.m. USA – VCU at Massachusetts

5 p.m. ESPN – Duke at Syracuse

5 p.m. ESPN2 – Texas Tech at TCU

5 p.m. ESPNU – Loyola (Chicago) at Northern Iowa

5 p.m. SEC Network – South Carolina at Alabama

5 p.m. Big Ten – Wisconsin at Rutgers

5 p.m. CBSSN – St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph’s

5 p.m. Pac-12 – Washington State at Washington

7 p.m. ESPN – Kansas at Baylor

7 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPNU – Arizona at Colorado

7 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPNU – Pepperdine at BYU

7 p.m. CBSSN – Nevada at Wyoming

7:30 p.m. FS1 – Creighton at Providence

7:30 p.m. SEC Network – Missouri at LSU

7:30 p.m. Pac-12 – Stanford at California

9 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2 – Southern California at Oregon

9 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2 – Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s

9 p.m. ESPNU – Arizona State at Utah

9 p.m. CBSSN – Boise State at UNLV

9:30 p.m. FS1 – Colorado State at Utah State

11 p.m. ESPNU – Long Beach State at UC Irvine

Sunday, Feb. 27

11 a.m. CBS – Connecticut at Georgetown

11:30 a.m. ESPN – SMU at Houston

1 p.m. CBS – Illinois at Michigan

1:30 p.m. ESPN – Wichita State at Memphis

1:30 p.m. USA – George Washington at George Mason

2 p.m. ESPNU – Tulane at Temple

3 p.m. CBS – Ohio State at Maryland

3 p.m. CBSSN – East Tennessee State at UNC Greensboro

4 p.m. FS1 – St. John’s at DePaul

4 p.m. ESPNU – Montana State at Montana

5 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPNU – Indiana at Minnesota

6 p.m. Big Ten – Nebraska at Penn State