The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com. Please include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.

YMCA volleyball

Registration for the Vicksburg YMCA’s youth volleyball league is open through March 12. The league is for girls ages 8-14, and is designed to teach them the basic fundamentals of the game.

Games will be played on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at the Purks YMCA, and there are three age divisions — 8-10, 11-12, and 13-14. The registration fee is $70 for YMCA members and $80 for non-members. Uniforms are included with the registration fee.

Coaches are also needed for the league. A coaches meeting will be held March 14 at 6 p.m. at the Purks YMCA.

For more information or to register, contact Wayne Scott at 601-638-1071 or email him at wayne@vicksburgymca.com

Run Thru History

Registration is now open for the 43rd annual Run Thru History, a 10K run and 5K race walk in the Vicksburg National Military Park.

The race is scheduled for Saturday, March 5 at 8 a.m. Early registration is open until Feb. 28 at the Purks YMCA or online at runthruhistory.org. The fee is $30 for the run and race walk, and the children’s 1-mile fun run is free.

The entry fee includes a race T-shirt and goody bag.

For more information, visit runthruhistory.org or call 601-638-1071.

Vikings Golf Scramble

Warren Central’s golf team will host the 2022 Vikings Golf 4-Man Scramble on March 26 at Vicksburg Country Club.

The tournament will start at 1 p.m., following lunch at 11:30 a.m.

The entry fee is $400 per team or $100 for individual players, and includes lunch and one mulligan. Several levels of tournament sponsorships are also available.

For more information or to register, contact Warren Central golf coach Matt Williams at 601-218-8295 or via email at mwilliams@vwsd.org.

Red Carpet Bowl scholarships

Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Red Carpet Bowl scholarships. The $750 scholarships are awarded to graduating high school seniors from Vicksburg High, Warren Central, Porter’s Chapel Academy and St. Aloysius.

Forms are available from each school’s office or by emailing Red Carpet Bowl chairman John Newton at johncnewton@bellsouth.net, or Lester Tzotzolas at ltzotzolas@gmail.com.

Applicants must submit the application form, a list of high school activities, and a 500-word essay. The deadline to enter is March 23.

EMCC cheer clinics

East Mississippi Community College will host cheerleading stunt clinics on Feb. 26 and March 26 on its campus in Scooba, in advance of tryouts for its upcoming cheerleading team tryouts.

East Mississippi’s cheer stunt clinics are open to graduating male and female high school seniors, as well as college transfer students with eligibility remaining.

The clinics will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. There is a $20 registration fee, and each participant must submit a completed registration form and signed waiver that is available to download at emccathletics.com.

Completed forms should be sent to EMCC cheerleading coach Danielle McDade via email at cheer@eastms.edu, and for more information visit emccathletics.com.