John Ledlow

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. at Fisher- Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Avenue in Vicksburg for John D. Ledlow, 75, who died Thursday, Feb. 17. Visitation for family and friends will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services.

Ledlow is survived by his wife, Mary Claire Landry Ledlow; two daughters, Kathy L. Juve and Valerie L. Fortenberry (Russell); his grandchildren, James Thomas Juve, Chloei Fulghum, Jonah Juve, Macy Fulghum, Julianna Juve, Emme Eaton, Johnathan Juve; two great-grandchildren, Weston Weeks and Raynie Weeks.

Ledlow was the son of the late Fannie and Robert Ledlow and grandson of the late Della and Ira Griffin of Vicksburg and Lunie and Henry Ledlow of Bentonia, Miss. His sisters are Linda L. Jacobs (late Dennis Jacobs) and Betty L. Rushing (Rome). His brothers are Paul Ledlow (Amy), Robert Ledlow (Delcia) and the late Phillip Ledlow.