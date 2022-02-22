Funeral services for Charlie Matthews Jr., 86, will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27 at South Delta High School Auditorium, Rolling Fork. The burial will be held at Matthews Family Cemetery, Mayersville. Rev. Annie L. Travis will be officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at South Delta High School Auditorium, Rolling Fork. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Matthews died on Feb. 11 in Jackson, Miss.