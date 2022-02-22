Threat of rain washes out Tuesday’s high school sports schedule

The threat of rain and thunderstorms in Central Mississippi on Tuesday evening has led Warren County’s baseball and softball teams to alter their schedules:

• Warren Central’s softball team postponed Tuesday’s road game at Madison Central until Wednesday. The junior varsity will play at 5 p.m. and the varsity at 6.

• Warren Central’s baseball team canceled its home game vs. Richland. No make-up date was announced.

• Vicksburg High’s softball team canceled its home game against Loyd Star. No make-up date was announced.

• Vicksburg High’s baseball home game against Port Gibson was canceled and no make-up date was announced.

• Warren Central’s home tennis match against the Jackson Victors was canceled and has not been rescheduled.