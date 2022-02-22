Threat of rain washes out Tuesday’s high school sports schedule

Published 3:20 pm Tuesday, February 22, 2022

By Ernest Bowker

The threat of rain and thunderstorms in Central Mississippi on Tuesday evening has led Warren County’s baseball and softball teams to alter their schedules:

• Warren Central’s softball team postponed Tuesday’s road game at Madison Central until Wednesday. The junior varsity will play at 5 p.m. and the varsity at 6.

• Warren Central’s baseball team canceled its home game vs. Richland. No make-up date was announced.

• Vicksburg High’s softball team canceled its home game against Loyd Star. No make-up date was announced.

• Vicksburg High’s baseball home game against Port Gibson was canceled and no make-up date was announced.

• Warren Central’s home tennis match against the Jackson Victors was canceled and has not been rescheduled.

