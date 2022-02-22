Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library temporarily changes hours of operation

Effective March 1, the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library’s temporary hours of operation will be:

Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Director Katrina Stokes said the reason for the change is that the library is currently experiencing a staffing shortage. Stokes said the Library Board of Trustees will revisit the situation each month and make changes should the issue be resolved.

The Library currently is looking to hire two part-time Library Assistants. Those interested must visit the WIN Job Center, 755 Highway 27 South, to apply.

Stokes apologized for the inconvenience and said she hopes to return to the library’s regular hours as soon as possible.

Follow the library on Facebook, @WCVPLibrary, for more announcements about services and hours. For more information, call 601-636-6411.