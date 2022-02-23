City of Vicksburg officials offer advice to conserve natural gas

Published 4:58 pm Wednesday, February 23, 2022

By John Surratt

With temperatures forecast to drop into the 40s and 30s over the next few days, officials with the city of Vicksburg are asking customers on its natural gas system to take steps to conserve gas and help keep their utility costs down.

Officials offer the following suggestions:

• Keep the thermostat at or below 70 degrees, or lower if possible.

•  Check the home for proper insulation and weatherize as needed.

•  Reduce the thermostat down throughout the night and use additional coverings like throws, blankets and comforters when sleeping.

•  Dress warm inside the home by wearing layers.

•  Use electrical heaters safely, if possible.

•  Close doors throughout the home to conserve heat in rooms.

•  Only heat certain rooms.

•  If no one is at home during the day, set the thermostat as low as possible or turn it off.

•  Set timers for the thermostat so it automatically turns on only at certain times of the day.

• Seal all cracks and drafts in areas such as windows and doors.`1

