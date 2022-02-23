A graveside service will be held for James Dee Calvin on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. at New Zion Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 1 until 6 p.m. with family being present from 5 until 6 p.m.

Calvin was preceded in death by his parents, Winters Craig Calvin and Idella Smith Calvin; and his brothers, Willie J. Calvin and Winters H. Calvin.

Calvin leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Joyce Young Calvin; and children, Monique S. Young Calvin, James Allen (Lakeitra), Hampton C. Calvin and Andrae S. Allen; 16 grandchildren and one great-grandchild, James. Also leaves two sisters, Estella C. Walker and Emma C. Brown (Percy); three brothers, Winters C. Calvin, Jr. (Bobbie), Dan A. Calvin (Earnestine) and Kevin A. Calvin (Annie); and a host of relatives and friends including the Brown, Williams, Elmore, Derby and Julia Brown Green families.

James Dee Calvin transitioned on Feb. 14 at the age of 67.