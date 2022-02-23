Smith’s homer helps Lady Vikes knock off Madison Central

An extra day off did not cool down Warren Central’s hot hitting.

Jenn Smith hit a three-run home run, Sarah Cameron Fancher scored three runs and drove in two more, and Warren Central’s softball team knocked off Madison Central 8-5 on Wednesday for its third consecutive victory.

The Lady Vikes (3-2) have scored 27 runs during their winning streak, after totaling three in two losses to start the season.

Smith’s home run over the left field fence gave the Lady Vikes a 6-1 lead and capped a five-run rally in the top of the second inning.

Madison Central clawed back to within 6-4 on an RBI single by Caroline Tanner in the fifth, but Warren Central tacked on two unearned runs in the seventh to put it away.

Tanner finished 2-for-2 with two walks, one RBI and one run scored for Madison Central, and Abby Gables had two hits and two RBIs. The Lady Jaguars committed five errors that led to eight unearned runs.

Abby Morgan pitched 4 1/3 innings and struck out four batters to earn the win for Warren Central. Annalyn Nevels worked 2 2/3 innings of relief.