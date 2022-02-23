A Memorial Tribute will be held for Stephanie L. Brooks on Saturday, Feb. 26 at C J Williams Mortuary Services from 1 until 6 p.m. with family being present from 4 until 6 p.m.

Brooks was preceded in death by her mother, Betty J. Satterfield; grandmother, Trulie Peaches; sister Gaynell Wilson and her maternal grandparents.

Brooks leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Carlos Brooks and Cortez (Miarah) Brooks; her four

grandchildren, Cairo Brooks, Corriah Brooks, Cortez Brooks Jr. and Morriah Brooks, all of Vicksburg; cousins, Deborah Williams and Terrell Williams and Shelia Stewart; her friends, Mary Liz Griffin, Stefanie Roman and Mary Linzy; her godsons, Elijah Griffin, Stefon Demby and Justin Smith; and a host of relatives and friends.

Stephanie L Brooks transitioned on Feb. 15 at the age of 60.