Bond set at $60,000 for woman accused in Walmart shooting

Published 4:39 pm Thursday, February 24, 2022

By John Surratt

Bond was set at $60,000 for a Tallulah woman charged with aggravated assault in the Feb. 20 shooting of another woman in Walmart.

Tonya Robinson, 45, is accused of shooting the woman after an argument in the store with another woman from Tallulah. She has since been released on bond.

According to Vicksburg police reports, the shooting victim was the daughter of Robinson’s alleged intended target. The wounded woman was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center by Vicksburg Fire Department Ambulance.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Before first responders arrived, VFD Chief Craig Danczyk said two off-duty fire department officers were in the store and rendered care until on-duty personnel arrived.

Robinson later turned herself in at the Madison Parish, La., Sheriff’s Office.

 

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Vicksburg Warren School District reports historic graduation rate

Michel’s Record Shop robber being held without bond

Power outage closes Vicksburg water and gas administration office

Warren County inmate dies at UMMC, MBI investigating

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Are you comfortable attending in-person events again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...