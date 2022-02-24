Warren County inmate dies at UMMC, MBI investigating

Published 12:18 pm Thursday, February 24, 2022

By John Surratt

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the death of a Warren County inmate who died Wednesday at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said.

He said the inmate experienced a medical emergency in the jail Tuesday and was taken by Vicksburg Fire Department ambulance to Merit Health River Region and later transferred to UMMC, where he died.

“I have referred this matter to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and we are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death,” Pace said. “The inmate’s family will remain in our prayers.

