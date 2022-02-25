Vicksburg National Military Park to begin collecting entrance fees March 1

Published 4:09 pm Friday, February 25, 2022

By John Surratt

Beginning March 1, the Vicksburg National Military Park will begin requiring all visitors, including bus groups, walkers, cyclists and joggers, to have a park entrance or annual pass to enter the park.

The park resumed in-person collection of park entrance fees on Feb. 8, allowing visitors to adjust to the new fee collection process. The park will be enforcing the park entrance fee starting Tuesday, March 1.

The park is also changing its opening for the park tour road beginning March 1, from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. to better align with Visitor Center hours.

Park passes, along with America the Beautiful: National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands passes, will be available for credit card purchase at the park entrance stations and visitor center. Cash or check payments are no longer accepted. Visitors can also purchase entrance passes online at www.recreation.gov and through the Recreation.gov app.

Beginning March 1, updated park hours include:

• Tour Road: Daily 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. with last entry at 4:40 p.m.

• Park Grounds: Daily sunrise to sunset

• Visitor Center: Daily 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

• USS Cairo Outdoor Exhibit: Daily 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
USS Cairo Museum: Thursday-Sunday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author

