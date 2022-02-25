Warren County Land Records Feb. 14 to Feb. 21

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period February 14 to February 21.

Warranty Deeds

* David C. Thrash and Cheryl A. Thrash to Dan H. Anderson, Lot 29, Fairways Subdivision Part 2.

*4J Properties L.P., Ashford Acres L.P., H&H Acres L.P., Klaus Martha Ann Estate and Klaus Martha Ann Revocable Trust to Joseph R. Johnston, Part of Section 26, Township 18 North, Range 2 East; Lot 35 and Part of Lot 135, Belle Isle on the Lake.

* Kristian Elizabeth Brasfield, Kristian Elizabeth Crosby, Danielle Crosby to Donald D. Barker and Beverly A. Barker, Lot 66, Lake Forest No. 1.

* Zachary K. Bennett and Lauren F. Bennett to John Ryan Lee and Misty Lyons Lee, Part of Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

* Lucas Charles Spinosa and Derek Christopher Solar to Big Black River Holdings LLC, Part of Section 20, Township 14 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 21, Township 14 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 22, Township 14 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 2 East; Part of Section 15, Township 14 North, Range 2 East.

* 61 North Mini Storage LLC to Delta Dixie Dcks LLC, Part of Section 36, Township 09 North, Range 5 West.

* Gregory G. Hawkins and Sandra M. Hawkins to Eric Treubel and Rosemary Treubel, Lot 172, Openwood Plantation No. 4.

* Perry Real Estate LLC to Beletra Jefferson, Lot 32, Pleasant Valley Subdivision Resurvey.

* Melissa Marie Jenning to Rigoberto Rivera and Irma Laura Rivera, Part of Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* K & D Real Estate Holdings LLC to Kingdom Management Group LLC, Lot 24, Benard Acres.

* Gurdev Kamboj to Lakhwinder Kaur, Part of Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

Deeds of Trust

* Dah H. Anderson to LoanDepot.com LLC, Lot 29, Fairway Subdivision Part 2.

* Barry S. Barnes to BankPlus, Part of Section 1, Township 18 North, Range 5 East.

* Donald D. Barker and Beverly A. Barker to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lot 66, Lake Forest No.1.

* Michael (W) Bryant and Liliana (M) Bryant to Regions Bank, Lot 236, Openwood Plantation No. 7.

* Bullard and Fink Properties to RiverHills Bank, Block 11, Lot 53, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

* Randy K. Cummins to PHH Mortgage Corporation, Lot 3, Brookwood Place.

* Kingdom Management Group LLC to Forge Trust Company FBO Nick L. Bounds, Lot 24, Benard Acres.

* Michael R. Fuson and Cynthia Kai (Mason) Fuson to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 25, Township 17 North, Range 4 East, Part of Section 41, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

* William Owens to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Southeast ¼ of Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

* William Owens to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

* Beletra Jefferson to Open Mortgage LLC, Lot 32, Plesant Valley Subdivision Resurvey.

*Rigoberto Rivera and Irma Laura Rivera to Melissa Marie Jennings, Part of Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Thomas J. Stelma and Supin Stelma to JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., Part of Southeast ¼ of Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* John R. Lee and Misty L. Lee to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

* Thomas S. Pepper and Fran Pepper to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 21, Lake Park Estates No. 3 Resurvey.

* Toni W. Terrett and Andrew L. Terrett to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lot 7 and Lot 8, Warriors Trail Phase I.

*Scott C. Stanchfield and Toni L. Stanchfield to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 47, Lot 48 and Part of Lot 46, Walnut Ridge.

* Justin Radel Vinzant and Helen Mae Vinzant to Tensas State Bank, Part of Section 13, Township 14 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 1, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

Marriage Licenses

* Christon Ray Baumgardner, 49, Missouri, to Dayna Rae McDonald, 36, Oklahoma.

* Matthew Adrian Dill, 39, Mississippi, to Christy Marie Ainsworth, 38, Georgia.

*Lawrence Dominique Robinson, 32, Mississippi, to Anquannette Shavon Harried, 29, Mississippi.

* Porter Lee Thomas, 65, Mississippi, to Helen Marie Berry, 43, Mississippi.

* Elisha Jonathan Bridges, 23, Mississippi, to Keshunnia Dejarna Carter, 24, Mississippi.