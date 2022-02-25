Warren County takes up city of Vicksburg’s gumbo challenge

Published 1:27 pm Friday, February 25, 2022

By John Surratt

Warren County Supervisors Shawn Jackson, Kelle Barfield and Ed Herring check out a pot of gumbo following a 2020 meeting at the Warren County Courthouse. The supervisors and the city of Vicksburg will face off at the Carnaval de Mardi Gras Gumbo cook-off with a special competition between the city and county governments. (File/The Vicksburg Post)

For some time after South Ward Alderman Alex Monsour threw down the gauntlet on behalf of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and challenged the Warren County Board of Supervisors to a gumbo cooking contest at Saturday’s gumbo cook-off, he wasn’t sure there would be a sequel to the 2019 city vs. county battle.

That has changed. Board of Supervisors President Kelle Barfield said Wednesday the county has accepted the city’s challenge and formed a team.

“It’s on; it’s definitely on,” Monsour said.

“Warren County and the city had such fun competing a couple of years ago, and a number of county employees said they want to show the community what they’ve got in a really fine gumbo,” Barfield said.

Both teams, she said, have agreed not to make seafood gumbo so everyone can sample the product, and there will be a special award presented to the winner of the city-county cook-off.

“Folks can vote between the city and the county, and of course, the county will prevail,” she said.

“We will be there and the tasting starts at 5 o’clock and the trophies will be awarded at 8,” Monsour said. “Right after I get out of the (Mardi Gras) parade, I will be back over there and we will be serving the gumbo. I’m going to cook the gumbo and have it ready before the parade.

“I feel very, very confident we have a great team and a great recipe and we look forward to winning again,” Monsour added.

Barfield said members of the county road crew will be cooking the county’s gumbo.

“They stepped up and said, ‘Let us show them what we’ve got,’” she said. “We have a very dedicated and talented road department, and mixing asphalt is not the only recipe they’re capable of.”

