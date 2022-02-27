Church of the Holy Trinity sets Lenten Arts program schedule

Published 4:00 am Sunday, February 27, 2022

By John Surratt

The Mississippi Symphony Orchestra's string quartet will perform on April 1 at Church of the Holy Trinity during the church's Lenten Arts Series. The series returns after being canceled in 2021 by COVID-19. (Photo by Mississippi Symphony)

After a one-year layoff due to COVID-19, the Church of the Holy Trinity is resuming its Lenten Fine Arts Series.

Both Holy Trinity and St. Alban’s Episcopal Church traditionally hold a Lenten Fine Arts Series, but St. Alban’s rector, the Rev. Elisabeth Malphurs, said the church’s series is being replaced this year with a Lenten Program, “Faith and Science Over Supper,” a discussion program that will address different subjects involving matters of faith and whether they can coexist with science.

Holy Trinity’s program will follow a shorter schedule than the church’s traditional arts program schedule, which runs the length of the Lenten Season.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

“We’re only doing two Fridays for the Lenten Arts Series,” said parish administrator Katie Rabalais. “We usually do it every Friday during Lent, but we figured this would be a good way to get it back and going without doing too much.”

The program begins March 4 with a fine arts show from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. featuring the paintings of Vicksburg artist Randy Jolly, a former art teacher in the Warren County School District and former art instructor at Mississippi College.

The show will include light refreshments, and all pictures in the show will be available for purchase.

The series’ first performance is March 18, featuring a Celtic band, followed on April 1 with a performance of the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra string quartet in honor of Dorothy Brasfield, the longtime organizer of the Lenten Arts series.

Both programs will be from noon to 12:30 p.m. with a seafood gumbo lunch following the performance. The performance is free, but there is a charge for the meal.

According to the Mississippi Symphony’s website, the quartet is comprised of the principal players of the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra and is one of the three symphony ensembles that play an important role in the music education of children in Mississippi.

Its main mission is to introduce and educate the Mississippi youth about the string instruments of the orchestra, but more importantly to develop an appreciation, interest and passion for playing and listening to live music.

“I think everybody is excited about the series coming back,” Rabalais said. “It’s such a fine event to get the community together and enjoy some music and some delicious food and kick off the Lenten season.”

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More Faith

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church program to address faith and science

‘Your Valentine’: Life of Valentine’s Day’s namesake shrouded in mystery

Bishop: Omicron won’t force Catholic Diocese of Jackson to go back to pandemic precautions

‘KEEP GOING’: After ‘stops and starts,’ Wednesday services resume at First Baptist Vicksburg

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Are you comfortable attending in-person events again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...