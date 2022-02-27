VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Sherry Grimsley is honored to volunteer

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Sherry Grimsley, who volunteers at the Southern Heritage Air Foundation.

The Southern Heritage Air Foundation features a World War II and Aviation Museum that contains the history of local and regional WWII Veterans along with other historical relics. Grimsley retired in 2019 from Inventory Locator Service (ILS) in Memphis, Tenn. after working for 26 years. She then moved to Vicksburg in 2020.

How long have you been volunteering with Southern Heritage Air Foundation?

I have been a volunteer for years. However, once I moved to Vicksburg I became extremely active.

What is your favorite memory while volunteering with the Southern Heritage Air Foundation?

In 2013, while visiting and volunteering, it was such an honor to be here when SHAF hosted Zhanna Dawson, a Holocaust Survivor. The book her son Greg wrote about her, “Hiding in the Spotlight” is a gut-wrenching yet wonderful book. Also, meeting some of America’s local heroes and hearing their stories firsthand is always a treat.

What would you tell someone who is thinking about volunteering?

SHAF is full of history. You learn something new each time you are here. You meet so many new people who become friends. If you have the opportunity to be a volunteer you will never regret it.

What are your tasks while volunteering at Southern Heritage Air Foundation?

I am fortunate enough to be able to assist Foundation President Patty Mekus in the daily running of the museum. So much goes into the upkeep, planning events and greeting guests. There is never a dull moment. I absolutely love being able to be here.

What have you learned from volunteering with Southern Heritage Air Foundation?

There is a wealth of knowledge inside these walls. It is an honor to meet our heroes and hear their stories.

If there is a volunteer who should be featured, please submit their name and contact information to volunteer@vicksburgpost.com.