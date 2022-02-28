“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his faithful servants.” -Psalm 116:15

Barbara Ann Morgan went asleep in Jesus on Feb. 16 after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer.

She was born on Aug. 29, 1942, in Slate Springs, Miss., a daughter of the late Lee and Lela Belle McCluskey.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 61 years, Robert Morgan Sr.; her four children, daughter Suzanne Waters of Vicksburg; and sons, Robert Morgan Jr. of Vicksburg, Fred Morgan (Ashley) of Brandon, and Joel Morgan (Bonnie) of Madison; six grandchildren, Taylor Lunn (Braden), Lacey Rubio, Bobby Morgan, Trevor Salmon, Gabriella Morgan, and Greyson Morgan; one great-grandchild, Harper Grace Lunn; her sister Linda Haire; and numerous other loving family and friends who will miss everything about her tremendously, including her smile which never left her.

Preceded in death by her loving parents, Lee and Lela Belle McCluskey, Morgan was laid to rest next to them in Slate Springs on Feb. 22.