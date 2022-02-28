The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com. Please include the name and phone number of a contact person.

Run Thru History

Registration is now open for the 43rd annual Run Thru History, a 10K run and 5K race walk in the Vicksburg National Military Park.

The race is scheduled for Saturday, March 5 at 8 a.m. Early registration is open until Feb. 28 at the Purks YMCA or online at runthruhistory.org. The fee is $30 for the run and race walk, and the children’s 1-mile fun run is free.

The entry fee includes a race T-shirt and goody bag.

For more information, visit runthruhistory.org or call 601-638-1071.

Vikings Golf Scramble

Warren Central’s golf team will host the 2022 Vikings 4-Man Scramble on March 26 at Vicksburg Country Club.

The tournament will start at 1 p.m., following lunch at 11:30 a.m.

The entry fee is $400 per team or $100 for individual players, and includes lunch and one mulligan. Tournament sponsorships are also available.

For more information or to register, contact Warren Central golf coach Matt Williams at 601-218-8295 or via email at mwilliams@vwsd.org.

Red Carpet scholarships

Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Red Carpet Bowl scholarships. The $750 scholarships are awarded to graduating high school seniors from Vicksburg High, Warren Central, Porter’s Chapel Academy and St. Aloysius.

Forms are available from each school’s office or by emailing Red Carpet Bowl chairman John Newton at johncnewton@bellsouth.net, or Lester Tzotzolas at ltzotzolas@gmail.com.

Applicants must submit the application form, a list of high school activities, and a 500-word essay. The deadline to apply is March 23.

YMCA volleyball

Registration for the Vicksburg YMCA’s youth volleyball league is open through March 12. The league os for girls ages 8-14, and is designed to teach the fundamentals of the game.

Games will be played on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at the Purks YMCA, with three age divisions — 8-10, 11-12, and 13-14. The registration fee is $70 for YMCA members and $80 for non-members. Uniforms are included with the registration fee.

Coaches are needed for the league. A coaches meeting will be held March 14 at 6 p.m. at the Purks YMCA.

For information or to register, contact Wayne Scott at 601-638-1071 or wayne@vicksburgymca.com

WC basketball tryouts

Tryouts for Warren Central’s boys basketball team will be held March 7-11 at the Warren Central Junior High gym. Tryouts will go from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. each day.

All players must have an updated physical, participation form and concussion form. They should also bring their own shorts, gym shoes, shirt, towel and water bottle.

Hinds soccer tryouts

The Hinds Community College men’s soccer program will hold tryouts for the upcoming 2022 season on March 3, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Tom Shepherd Field on the Raymond Campus.

Players should bring cleats, shin guards, water bottle and an up-to-date physical.

For questions or more information, email Hinds assistant coach Chris Rash via email Christopher.Rash@hindscc.edu