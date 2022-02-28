LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL: 20th Annual Vicksburg Mardi Gras Parade braves cold for festivities

Vicksburg’s Mardi Gras Parade was back with a bang Saturday afternoon, with dozens of floats on the route down Washington Street and hundreds of revelers in attendance.

After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Vicksburgers young and old were eager to celebrate the finale of Carnival season.

Jenny Parker, a longtime attendee of Vicksburg’s Mardi Gras parades, said this year’s parade was as exciting, or even more exciting, than in years past.

“We were in Slidell, La., last weekend for a parade,” Parker said. “This isn’t our first go-round with Vicksburg Mardi Gras, either. One of these days, we’re going to try and put a float in.”

From four-wheelers to double-decker floats and everything in between, the parade featured creative uses of purple, gold and green and musical selections that had the crowd moving.

Vicksburg Main Street Director Kim Hopkins said she was impressed with both the participants and the crowds at Saturday’s parade.

“All the krewes, their floats were really good, and all of Vicksburg was ready to get out and enjoy something,” Hopkins said. “Everyone needed the fun and something exciting.”

Approximately 1,200 people attended the parade, and 42 krewes participated, she added.

Mardi Gras Queen and Warren County Board of Supervisors President Kelle Barfield said she was impressed with the turnout at the parade and grateful for her reign as Carnival royalty.

“The Mardi Gras parade was an outstanding example of the Vicksburg Community’s zeal for all we have to offer here,” Barfield said. “But I think it’s important to recognize events like that don’t just happen on their own. I want to thank the Main Street program and its huge team of organizers, the city roads department and our law enforcement.

“We take for granted the safety of these events, but it’s our police department and sheriff’s office working together to make sure what starts off as a fun time, ends up that way.”

Winners for the 20th Annual Mardi Gras Parade are:

Best Business: Golding Barge Line

Best in Show: Danny Hearn Trucking

Best Non-Profit: USACE Vicksburg District

Best Throw: Krewe of Rodgers

Most Enthusiastic: Krewe Bamboo

Most Original: Krewe de la Burg Pirates City of Vicksburg

Best Recreational Club: Vicksburg Cruisers

Best Civic Club: Elks Lodge BPO 95

The Extra Mile Award was presented to Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library for its “Under the Sea” Mardi Gras float.