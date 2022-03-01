Edward Earl Goodman Jr. passed away on Feb. 26 at Merit Health River Region. He was 56.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at noon on Saturday, Mar. 5 at Travelers Rest Baptist Church with Minister Johnny Street officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, Mar. 4 at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 4 until 6 p.m.