Edward Earl Goodman Jr. 

Published 2:46 pm Tuesday, March 1, 2022

By Staff Reports

Edward Earl Goodman Jr. passed away on Feb. 26 at Merit Health River Region. He was 56.

 

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at noon on Saturday, Mar. 5 at Travelers Rest Baptist Church with Minister Johnny Street officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, Mar. 4 at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 4 until 6 p.m.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

 

More Obits

Mariah D. Turner 

Berda Steed

Willie Leroy Ragan

Barbara Ann Morgan

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you think Russia's invasion of Ukraine will impact Mississippi?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...