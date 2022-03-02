Arrick J. Richards

Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, March 2, 2022

By Staff Reports

Funeral services for Arrick J. Richards, 41, of Lewes, Del., will be at 12 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 5, at South Delta Middle School, Anguilla, with Pastor Therman Cunningham officiating. He died on Feb. 20 at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. until noon Saturday, Mar. 5 at South Delta Middle School, Anguilla. Burial will be at St. Paul Cemetery in Cameta, under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.

 

