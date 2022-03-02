Emma Lee Williams

Published 11:21 am Wednesday, March 2, 2022

By Staff Reports

Emma Lee Williams, Vicksburg resident, passed away on Friday, Feb. 25 in her home with family. She was 105. She was a homemaker and member of King David #1 M.B. Church.

 

Funeral services are to be held on Saturday, Mar. 5 in the Mt Zion #1 M.B. Church at 2 p.m. with Rev. Johnny Williams officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery with W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home in charge. Visitation will be held on Friday, Mar. 4 in the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m. with facial coverings being worn while inside the building.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

 

Williams was preceded in death by her parents, Alexander Grissom and Josephine Selmon; her husband, Frank Williams; her son, Joe Louis Drayton; her sister, Beola Grissom; and her daughter, Frankie Jean Grissom.

 

She is survived by her two daughters, Del Handy of Oakland, Calif. and Belvia Muhammad of Vicksburg; her brother, Charlie Grissom of Vicksburg; and 14 grandchildren.

More Obits

Helen Jean Bush

Arrick J. Richards

Edward Earl Goodman Jr. 

Mariah D. Turner 

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you think Russia's invasion of Ukraine will impact Mississippi?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...