Emma Lee Williams, Vicksburg resident, passed away on Friday, Feb. 25 in her home with family. She was 105. She was a homemaker and member of King David #1 M.B. Church.

Funeral services are to be held on Saturday, Mar. 5 in the Mt Zion #1 M.B. Church at 2 p.m. with Rev. Johnny Williams officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery with W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home in charge. Visitation will be held on Friday, Mar. 4 in the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m. with facial coverings being worn while inside the building.

Williams was preceded in death by her parents, Alexander Grissom and Josephine Selmon; her husband, Frank Williams; her son, Joe Louis Drayton; her sister, Beola Grissom; and her daughter, Frankie Jean Grissom.

She is survived by her two daughters, Del Handy of Oakland, Calif. and Belvia Muhammad of Vicksburg; her brother, Charlie Grissom of Vicksburg; and 14 grandchildren.